New home for the ACM Awards

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC revealed TODAY (11/18) that its 57th annual awards show will take place on MONDAY, MARCH 7th, 2022 at ALLEGIANT STADIUM in LAS VEGAS. As previously reported, the show will also move from longtime network CBS, instead streaming live on AMAZON PRIME VIDEO in 2022 as part of a new deal (NET NEWS 8/19).

The ACM AWARDS are typically held in LAS VEGAS, except for the 2020 and 2021 shows, which originated from NASHVILLE as a result of the pandemic. The show date is a change from the APRIL 24th date the ACADEMY had previously announced to its members prior to striking the AMAZON deal (NET NEWS 5/14).

“We are thrilled to return to LAS VEGAS to celebrate country music’s 'Party of the Year' in this incredible, brand-new stadium and on the PRIME VIDEO streaming service for the first time ever,” said ACM CEO DAMON WHITESIDE. "We can’t thank the city of LAS VEGAS and ALLEGIANT STADIUM enough for welcoming us for the 57th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC Awards—a party so big only a stadium can hold it!”

The show will stream on PRIME VIDEO in the U.S., CANADA, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND and the U.K., marking the first time a major awards show has livestreamed exclusively. WHITESIDE and R.A. CLARK will serve as its executive producers. Ticket information will be announced in the coming weeks.

