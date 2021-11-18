Erikson

Syndicated talk host ERICK ERICKSON is offering his annual holiday show to both affiliates and stations in new markets this year. "THE ERICK ERICKSON CHRISTMAS SHOW" includes ERICKSON's observations about the season and CHRISTMAS music throughout the program.

ERICKSON, based at COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB/ATLANTA, said, “CHRISTMAS is the perfect time to focus on the big picture and not the daily news headlines. THE ERICK ERICKSON CHRISTMAS SHOW is designed so everyone can come together, exhale after a crazy year, and focus on the holidays.”

The three-hour show is being made available to air DECEMBER 24th or 25th in the 6a-midnight window, with no network inventory and 17 local minutes to affiliates and interested stations in markets where the show is not yet cleared.

Find out more and sign up with ANDREW KALB at andrew@andrewkalb.com or (917) 217-4050.

