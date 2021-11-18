-
Sahara Beck Approved
-
AUSTRALIA’s SAHARA BECK is known for having one of the most powerful voices. She's testing it with a new single called "Kryptonite." It's about doing the wrong thing which has never sounded so right. Served up in a cocktail glass of sparkly pop and gleaming synth, it’s a seductive shot of decadence and denial, chased down with hard truths and candid confessions. Take a listen on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.