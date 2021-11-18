Lieberman

iHEARTMEDIA RIVERSIDE/SAN BERNARDINO has named RYAN LIEBERMAN SVP/Sales for the region effective immediately. The region has a cross-platform presence both broadcast and digital, which includes five stations comprised of music, talk and news formats.

As SVP/Sales, LIEBERMAN will utilize his years of experience in marketing, advertising, and digital marketing to lead the RIVERSIDE/SAN BERNARDINO sales team in building existing partnerships and developing new ones. He will be responsible for working with client partners around the US that are based in his region while also working with the SAN DIEGO region to create a comprehensive advertising footprint for partners throughout Southern CALIFORNIA. LlEBERMAN will report to MELISSA FORREST, Pres./iHEARTMEDIA, SAN DIEGO, RIVERSIDE/SAN BERNARDINO.

For the last three years, LIEBERMAN has served as Market Pres. for TOWNSQUARE MEDIA in TRI-CITIES, WA.

LIEBERMAN said, "I am thrilled to return to Southern CALIFORNIA as part of the iHEARTMEDIA family by joining the RIVERSIDE Team. Having spent the better part of my career competing against iHEARTMEDIA, and being envious of how their teams execute marketing solutions for their clients, I'm excited to lend my expertise to an already high-functioning team.”

FORREST added, “We look forward to having RYAN on board. His knowledge, leadership and passion will be a tremendous addition to the region and to our team.”





