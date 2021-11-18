The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) is searching for a new Publicity and Media Relations Mgr. The post was previously held by BRIDGET CIRONE, who departed for a new opportunity (NET NEWS 11/16).

The NASHVILLE-based position will include tasks such as managing press and public relations for all events surrounding the ACM Awards, ACM Lifting Lives, ACM Honors, as well as ancillary events and logistics throughout the year. Interested candidates can send their resumes to resume@acmcountry.com. Find out more about the opening on the ACM website here.

