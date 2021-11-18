Swift (Photo: Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

iHEARTMEDIA is making headlines this week with a post on its website revealing that as TAYLOR SWIFT records new versions of her earliest albums for current label REPUBLIC RECORDS, iHEART is replacing the original versions she first recorded for BIG MACHINE RECORDS in its library.

"Over the last two years, TAYLOR SWIFT has been hard at work re-recording all of her albums, prior to her 'Lover' album, in an effort to own all of her masters for her music," the post reads. "As the superstar has already shared 'Fearless (TAYLOR's Version),' and 'RED (TAYLOR's Version),' fans listening to iHEARTMEDIA radio stations across the country will be able to hear only those versions as they are released. iHEARTRADIO is replacing all of TAYLOR's previous albums with the 'TAYLOR's Version' of each of them as TAYLOR releases each project, and will play only 'TAYLOR's Version' of her songs on the air."

The post also quotes iHEART Chief Programming Officer TOM POLEMAN as saying, "Whenever TAYLOR re-records a new track, we immediately replace the old versions. Our stations will always deliver songs that artists are eager to share and fans want to hear. Listeners have made it known that they cannot wait to hear 'TAYLOR's Version' of each track. We are thrilled to provide a platform to share those with them, as well as the stories behind the songs from TAYLOR herself."

The masters for SWIFT's original versions of her first six albums are currently owned by SHAMROCK CAPITAL, not BIG MACHINE or parent company ITHACA HOLDINGS.

Read the full post here.

