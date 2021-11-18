Sold

EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION is buying again, this time picking up Contemporary Christian WNPQ (THE LIGHT 95.9)/NEW PHILADELPHIA-CANTON, OH from TUSCARAWAS BROADCASTING COMPANY for $850,000.

In other filings with the FCC, TELEBEEPER OF NEW MEXICO, INC applied for an extension of its Silent STA for K229CL/ALBUQUERQUE due to the end of its lease to KIVA-A and the death of the owner of the translator's licensee.

The Commission also granted STAs to CSN INTERNATIONAL (WTZE-A/TAZEWELL, VA, reduced power due to transmitter malfunction); AUDACY LICENSE, LLC (WOMX-F/ORLANDO, reduced power due to damaged antenna); and WALCO ENTERPRISES, LLC (W298BU/AVON PARK, FL, temporary low power operation from nearby pole due to delays in constructing under permit).

