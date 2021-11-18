Botwin

NASHVILLE-based publishing company BOOM MUSIC GROUP has named SHAINA BOTWIN Sr. Dir. /A&R. BOTWIN joins the company after three years with CREATIVE NATION, where she began as a Creative Coord. before receiving a promotion to Creative Mgr. in 2020. In her new role, she will oversee the development, catalog, calendar and overall strategic opportunities for BOOM’s expanding roster.

"A songwriter's best friend is their publisher, and SHAINA’s reputation and relationships are second to none,” said BOOM MUSIC GROUP Partner JOE FISHER. "She has an undeniable passion for songs and songwriters, and I know we will all be better off having SHAINA lead the creative team. Her ability to discover, develop and mentor our writers will no doubt lead BOOM to much success.”

“I’m thrilled to work with and learn from someone as multifaceted as JOE FISHER," said BOTWIN. "I’m grateful for the opportunity to build on what BOOM has already accomplished and so excited to work alongside their incredible roster of writers in this new chapter."

