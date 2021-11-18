Bowker

After 28 years behind the mike as afternoon drive host at WINE COUNTRY RADIO Triple A KRSH (THE KRUSH)/SANTA ROSA, CA, BILL BOWKER is retiring. His last show will be DECEMBER 15th.

BOWKER’s radio career spans over 50 years, including stints at KNAC/ANAHEIM, KBBY/VENTURA, CA, KTYD/SANTA BARBARA and KROQ/LOS ANGELES, before settling in at KRSH. In addition to hosting one of the longest running Blues shows in the country, BLUES WITH BOWKER, for 42 years, BOWKER also produced CHARLIE'S BACK ROOM hosted by CHARLIE MUSSELWHITE.

KRSH PD, ANDRE DE CHANNES said, "BILL is one of the original freeform FM DJs and has inspired KRSH to be the station it is today. He is truly one of ‘The Last DJs.’ We are thrilled for him in this new chapter in his career. BILL is a treasure, and we will be excited to see what’s next for him."

BOWKER said, "I have been so fortunate to spend the majority of my career right here in SONOMA COUNTY! The kind words that have already been said have made me feel so blessed. We sure did the right thing moving here in 1979!"

BOWKER will continue as PD/MD for online station XRDS/CLARKSDALE, MS and produce shows in NORTHERN CALIFORNIA via his production company, SMITH & BOWKER.

