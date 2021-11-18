Downtown Nashville office

iHEARTMEDIA is committing to create 180 jobs in downtown NASHVILLE over the next five years in exchange for a state grant approved YESTERDAY (11/17), according to the NASHVILLE BUSINESS JOURNAL. The jobs will be housed in the company's 40,000-square-foot downtown facility at 1200 Broadway, which opened its doors last year (NET NEWS 8/18/20).

According to the BUSINESS JOURNAL, "The state Funding Board unanimously approved a $1.25 million grant" to iHEART. "The company was finalizing a lease there as the COVID-19 pandemic erupted across the nation in early 2020. At the time, iHEARTMEDIA was billing it as a 'second headquarters' for its digital division — though a headcount did not become public until WEDNESDAY's meeting of the Funding Board. The jobs will pay an average wage of $51.82 an hour, according to state records."

The JOURNAL further reports that, "The state grant equals 44% of the $2.85 million iHEARTMEDIA is spending on its expansion in NASHVILLE. The grant will be used for 'building retrofit, fixture improvements, lease payments and tenant improvements,' according to state records."

The company's five NASHVILLE radio stations are housed in a separate facility on MUSIC ROW.

