Big Rob Gets The Point (Facebook photo)

‘BIG ROB’ LEWIS recently wrapped up a 16-year programming and on air run at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KSME (96.1 KISSFM)/FT. COLLINS and has crossed the street to TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Hot AC KKPL (99.9 THE POINT)/FT. COLLINS.

LEWIS has landed for afternoons and Asst. Brand Manager duties.

« see more Net News