June 16th - 19th, 2022

BONAROO has announced 2022 dates after back-to-back cancellations due to the pandemic first (in 2020), then flooding from HURRICANE IDA this year. The music festival's TWITTER page says the dates are set for JUNE 16th - 19th.

BONNAROO takes place in MANCHESTER, TN, about 70 miles south of NASHVILLE.No word yet on when the festival organizers will announce the artist lineup or what kind of COVID-19 precautions, if any, will be required for attendees next summer.

Tickets will go on pre-sale this FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 26th at 12p (CT).

« see more Net News