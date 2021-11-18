Livestreaming

LIVEONE is set to livestream JASON SUDEKIS' THUNDERGONG! benefit for STEPS OF FAITH FOUNDATION. The concert blends music and comedy and features JASON SUDEIKIS, FRED ARMISEN, COUNTING CROWS, SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE, NATHANIEL RATELIFF, WAXAHATCHEE and more.

The NOVEMBER 20 show benefits STEPS OF FAITH FOUNDATION and can be seen at 8p Eastern on LiveXLive.com.

LIVEONE CEO ROB ELLIN commented, "LIVEONE is thrilled to once again partner with JASON SUDEIKIS and THUNDERGONG! Streaming a comedy and music benefit for those in need, and to be able to team up with like-minded people and organizations, is such a joy. We are excited to play a part in raising awareness and funds for this amazing event."

