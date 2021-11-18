New Extension Signed

The INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION (IBA) has signed VIPOLOGY to a new multiyear extension as IBA's exclusive digital consultant and partner. VIPOLOGY created the IBA member site, scheduled and moderated over 60 Info-Webinars, and handled IBA National Contesting. That contesting has generated over $1 million in non-traditional revenue for IBA members.

VIPOLOGY CEO CHRIS PEASLEE commented, "We are thrilled to continue to work with the IBA, dedicated to the digital success of the IBA and its members, offering the latest digital solutions at the industry’s lowest prices. We’re proud to be standing side by side with (CEO) RON (STONE) and IBA members."

IBA CEO RON STONE added, "There would be no IBA without VIPOLOGY’s vision, technology and execution. I’m thrilled to continue to have VIPOLOGY on board to advise and provide the best digital products and services."

