Horn and Stinchfield

JENNIFER HORN has signed a new contract agreement to remain co-host of "THE MORNING ANSWER" on SALEM News-Talk KRLA-A (AM 870 THE ANSWER)/LOS ANGELES and KTIE-A (AM 590 THE ANSWER)/SAN BERNARDINO-RIVERSIDE, CA. HORN co-hosts the show with the recently-added GRANT STINCHFIELD.

PD CHUCK TYLER said, “JEN and GRANT have instant chemistry. They are the most talented team I have ever had the privilege of working with. They have the rare ability to cover and comment on serious issues, while having some fun at the same time.”

SALEM VP/Spoken Word PHIL BOYCE said, “Waking up LOS ANGELES is one of the most important jobs in radio, and JEN and GRANT have figured out the formula. They always have a smile, but can deliver the day’s top news with a dose of reality. SALEM is very proud to showcase these hosts.”

HORN said, “Once in a career you get a golden opportunity and this is it! It has been the ultimate honor working with SALEM and our local team to develop a morning show that is making incredible strides in the LA market. GRANT STINCHFIELD is the ultimate professional. He brings a background in journalism, a unique perspective and sense of humor, it’s been so much fun to partner and build chemistry with him. The sky is the limit with the MORNING ANSWER!”

STINCHFIELD added, “I could not be more thrilled to work for SALEM MEDIA, a company that doesn't just respect free speech but cherishes it. JENNIFER HORN is an amazing talent. Through her passion, humor and welcoming nature, she has created a true morning family that I am so grateful to be a part of.”

