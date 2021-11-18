Rick Ross: Grammy Museum Guest (Photo: Randy Miramontez / Shutterstock.com)

RICK ROSS, BRIAN WILSON and RITA WILSON are among the guests who'll appear in person at L.A.'s GRAMMY MUSEUM in DECEMBER.

"A Conversation With RICK ROSS" will kick things off on WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 3rd. Held in conjunction with CULTURE IMPACT AGENCY, the GRAMMY-nominated rap legend and NEW YORK TIMES bestselling author will discuss his latest album.

REEL TO REEL: BRIAN WILSON, "Long Promised Road" will feature a screening of the latest documentary on the legendary BEACH BOYS founder on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 9th, followed by a conversation with director BRENT WILSON, JASON FINE, JIM JAMES and BRIAN himself.

Previously announced shows include SPOTLIGHT; LADY BLACKBIRD (DECEMBER 2nd), where she will discuss her debut album, "Black Acid Soul," with producer CHRIS SEEFRIED before giving a special performance. RITA WILSON's LINER NOTES will take place on DECEMBER 6th, with songwriters BILLY STEINBERG, MOZELLA and SEAN DOUGLAS in conjunction with the SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME, featuring stories behind the hit songs and a performance as well. REEL TO REEL: "THE BEE GEES: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart" documentary, which aired on HBO, will be screened, followed by a conversation with the film's directors and producers, on DECEMBER 7th.

For further information, go to the MUSEUM's website here.

