Mentoring & Inspiring Women In Radio

MENTORING & INSPIRING WOMEN (MIW) and vCREATIVE will present their inaugural free webinar, “Recognizing Women In Operational Excellence," taking place THURSDAY, DECEMBER 2nd, from 1p-1:45p (ET).

Hosted by vCREATIVE CEO SUSIE HEDRICK and MIW board member VALERIE BLACKBURN, the webinar showcases three uniquely talented women who make a significant impact daily on their company’s operations: TSM VP/Traffic Operations BECKY DENEGER; ENTRAVISION VP/Station Traffic Operations MILDRED SIBLEY and BONNEVILLE Director/Finance & Corporate Controller MELISSA MITCHELL.

Commented HEDRICK, “The women on this panel exemplify the spirit of our industry. They fearlessly embrace technology, never back away from a challenge, and approach their jobs with curiosity and passion. Although operating mostly behind the scenes, they are the first to be called for the toughest projects. It is my honor to shine a spotlight on their careers, the attitudes that define them and the positive impact that they have on their businesses.”

Added MIW Board President RUTH PRESSLAFF, “Expanding the breadth of our mentoring programs is a top MIW priority. Our new ‘Recognizing Women In Operational Excellence’ webinar series provides a channel through which we can highlight the wide variety of ways women contribute to the audio industry. We thank SUSIE HEDRICK and vCREATIVE for their vision and insights in helping us turn this idea into a reality.”

Reserve your spot and learn more here.

