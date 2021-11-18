Travis Scott: The suits keep coming (Photo: Hurricanehank / Shutterstock.com)

A SAN ANTONIO, TX attorney filed a $2 billion lawsuit on behalf of 282 victims of the deadly ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL, including TRAVIS SCOTT, DRAKE, festival organizers LIVE NATION and APPLE, among others, according to a report in the NEW YORK POST.

Said THOMAS HENRY in a news release: “The defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money off this event, and they still chose to cut corners, cut costs, and put attendees at risk.

“My clients want to ensure the defendants are held responsible for their actions, and they want to send the message to all performers, event organizers, and promoters that what happened at Astroworld cannot happen again."

In a recent interview, HENRY revealed, “They have injuries ranging from heart attacks, to heart issues, to brain injuries, to spinal injuries, to broken bones, broken legs, eye injuries, internal organ injuries, bruising and bleeding,” the high-powered lawyer told the outlet.

“Those who were injured are still very traumatized because they had to step over dead bodies. They didn’t have a choice because there was nowhere to move. These people were trapped. The crushing effect was so heavy and so hard. They couldn’t breathe. They couldn’t get out.

“We already have started this process and are going to make sure that we get TRAVIS SCOTT's and DRAKE’s cellphones because there are communication systems in play that will be in those cellphones.

“Every type of communication that he does, whether it be his audio, or his video, or his text messages, or his cellphone calls — we are going to make sure that they are all preserved."

HOUSTON attorney TONY BUZBEE previously filed a $750 million suit on behalf of 125 victims which also included EPIC RECORDS among the defendants.

At least 140 lawsuits have been filed in the wake of the disaster, CNN reports, citing HARRIS COUNTY DISTRICT COURT records.

A TRAVIS SCOTT spokesperson told FOX NEWS DIGITAL that the hip-hop star is still “actively exploring routes of connection” with the affected families.

