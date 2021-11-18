Jerry Garcia (Photo: northfoto / Shutterstock.com)

No, that is not an ONION headline, as several respected media outlets reported today that JONAH HILL is set to play JERRY GARCIA in a GRATEFUL DEAD biopic to be directed by MARTIN SCORSESE, a noted DEADHEAD, having directed the band's 2017 documentary, "Long Strange Trip." APPLE is backing the project.

SCOTT ALEXANDER and LARRY KARASZEWSKI, who previously penned "ED WOOD" and "The People Vs. LARRY FLYNT," while serving as executive producers of RYAN MURHPHY's recent acclaimed mini-series about BILL CLINTON and MONICA LEWINSKY "Impeachment: AMERICAN Crime Story."

Other producers of the film include co-founding band members PHIL LESH, BOB WEIR and BILL KREUTZMAN, along with drummer MICKEY HART and JERRY’s daughter TRIXIE GARCIA.

APPLE has become a very supportive home for music documentaries, having produced ones over the past year for BILLIE EILISH, the VELVET UNDERGROUND and the BEASTIE BOYS.

APPLE also produced SCORSESE's next film, "KIllers Of The Flower Moon."





