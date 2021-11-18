-
Solid Openings At Alpha Media
by Joel Denver
November 19, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
ALL ACCESS has learned that ALPHA MEDIA EVP/CONTENT PHIL BECKER has several prime openings that he’d like to get filled, ASAP:
N/T/S KXL & KXTG/PORTLAND, OR is looking for a PD
Hot AC/Classic Hits combo KEZR & KBAY/SAN JOSE needs a PD
Top 40 KTFM/SAN ANTONIO is looking for a PD
Top 40 WDJX/LOUISVILLE is casting a net for an APD/MD
And for the six station cluster in AMARILLO, an OM is being sought.
Reach out to PHIL directly at phil@alphamediausa.com to jump to the head of the line for these EOE posts.