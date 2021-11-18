Nick & Kristen

AUDACY Country KWJJ (99.5 THE WOLF)/PORTLAND, OR morning show hosts NICK and KRISTEN held a MEDICAL DEBT PAYOFF event in partnership with RIP MEDICAL DEBT, from NOVEMBER 15th-18th, eliminating $2.1 million in medical expenses in the PACIFIC NORTHWEST area.

AUDACY PORTLAND SVP/Market Manager KIM MARTINEZ said, “Medical debt affects millions of AMERICANS each year and we’re honored to have united with RIP MEDICAL DEBT – a leading advocate for medical debt relief – and our community to use our platform to help those in need. We’re equally as proud of selfless listeners who rose to the occasion to help us achieve our goal.”

Added NICK & KRISTEN, “We are beyond humbled by the generosity of the PACIFIC NORTHWEST. This $2.1 million will help so many people who have been struggling for so long. No one should have to worry about paying their medical debt or gifts for their children. We are thrilled to help ease that burden for them.”

