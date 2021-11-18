The List Of All-Christmas Stations

Everybody loves lists. ALL ACCESS has compiled the latest list of stations that have switched to all-CHRISTMAS music. In addition to reporting on the latest stations that have flipped on the CHRISTMAS switch, we have culled all of these stations from NET NEWS for an ALL ACCESS EXCLUSIVE SPECIAL COVERAGE: STATIONS NOW AIRING ALL CHRISTMAS MUSIC.

Some of the first stations to get into the holiday spirit include: iHEARTMEDIA AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM)/CHICAGO, iHEARTMEDIA AC WNIC (WNIC 100.3)/DETROIT, iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KQQL (KOOL 108)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, iHEARTMEDIA AC KSNE (SUNNY 106.5)/LAS VEGAS, iHEARTMEDIA AC WMAG (MIX 99.5)/GREENSBORO, CUMULUS Soft AC KRMD (LITE ROCK 100.7)/SHREVEPORT, and SIRIUSXM.

The list is growing each day with only 36 more days until CHRISTMAS. You can see our comprehensive list of the latest CHRISTMAS stations sorted by day on our brand-new HOLIDAY NET NEWS page here.

