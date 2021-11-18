Tami Heidi Exits

AUDACY 80's Alternative KROQ-HD2 (ROQ OF THE 80S)/LOS ANGELES afternooner (12-6p) TAMI HEIDE exited YESTERDAY (11/18). She was the last remaining jock on the station. HEIDI previously was on-air at KROQ from 1991-2005.

HEIDI made the following post on FACEBOOK: "Today was my last day hosting on KROQ HD2/ROQ of the 80s. It was fun while it lasted. Thanks for listening. You can still catch me on 94.7 THE WAVE on weekends and filling in, and on Open Line, the public affairs program I host for the AUDACY FMs in LOS ANGELES."

FREDDY SNAKESKIN was cut loose in APRIL 2020 during the then-ENTERCOM RIF. He was previously hosting 6a-noon on ROQ OF THE 80S.

When the Classic Alternative first launched it also featured another former longtime KROQ jock DOUG THE SLUG (a.k.a. SLUGGO), now at crosstown MERUELO Classic Rock KLOS, co-hosting afternoons with former KROQ morning co-host KEVIN.

