Boateng (Photo: UK LinkedIn)

ANTOINETTE BOATENG has been appointed to the newly created position of Director of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI), EUROPE, at WARNER MUSIC GROUP (WMG). Based in LONDON, BOATENG reports to WMG Global Head of EDI, DR. MAURICE STINNETT.

BOATENG comes to WMG from NEO STATE, her consultancy company.

BOATENG commented, "I’m excited to work with MAURICE and the team at WARNER MUSIC GROUP. The company has made some big strides when it comes to placing the diversity, equity and inclusion agenda central stage, but it acknowledges that it’s got a lot more to do. I can’t wait to be part of the team that steers it through the next stage of its journey and look forward to working with colleagues across EUROPE to drive positive change."

DR. STINNETT added, "ANTOINETTE is a star in the EDI world. She’s worked with some of the world’s biggest companies to help shift corporate mindsets and to deliver real improvements that have improved many people’s lives. This is a big role that covers a wide range of countries, but I know she has the experience and enthusiasm to be a changemaker here at WARNER MUSIC GROUP."

