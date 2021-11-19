Lawsuit

A lawsuit filed by the former owner of News-Talk-Variety WBOK-A/NEW ORLEANS against the current owners allege that the defendants still owe money from the purchase and back rent on the station's former studios.

The NEW ORLEANS ADVOCATE/TIMES-PICAYUNE's NOLA.COM reports that BAKEWELL MEDIA OF LOUISIANA, owned by LOS ANGELES entrepreneur DANNY J. BAKEWELL SR. and his son DANNY J. BAKEWELL JR., filed suit in ORLEANS PARISH Civil District Court against EQUITY MEDIA, owned by TROY HENRY, actor WENDELL PEARCE, JEFF THOMAS, and CLEVELAND SPEARS, alleging failure to pay over $100,000 of the $550,000 purchase price and over two-thirds of the $30,000 rent on the station's studios.

The suit alleges that EQUITY paid $400,000 in cash in 2019 and promised to pay the rest with interest on APRIL 1, 2021, but only paid half of that balance on time and asked for a six-month extension on the rest, then did not pay when that amount came due on OCTOBER 1st. As for the rent, the suit claims that the studios were left in disarray when the station was moved to XAVIER UNIVERSITY studios in MAY.

THOMAS told the paper that "We just need to get a bunch of guys in a room and we'll sort it out in short order.... He's claiming we owe him things we don't."

« see more Net News