FRESNO-based NPR affiliate VALLEY PUBLIC RADIO (News-Talk-Classical KVPR/FRESNO and KPRX/BAKERSFIELD) has rebranded from VPR to KVPR with a new logo. The rebranding launched on WEDNESDAY (11/17) and includes a renaming of its AUDIOPHILE magazine to the KVPR MAGAZINE, and VPR CLASSICAL to KVPR CLASSICAL.

Pres./GM JOE MOORE said, "Over the years, we've gone by so many different names: KVPR, FM89, VPR, KPRX, VALLEY PUBLIC RADIO, NPR, it has led to clutter, and at times confusion. As more and more users access our content online, FM89 has proven to be less than adequate as a name for the station. There are multiple 'FM89s' broadcasting on 89.X frequencies across the country, and the term isn't really relevant for non-broadcast content." He added that conflicts with VERMONT PUBLIC RADIO, also using the "VPR" name, prompted the change.

