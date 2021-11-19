Teaming To Help

COX MEDIA GROUP (CMG)/TAMPA stations Top 40 WPOI (HOT 101.5), AC WWRM (MAGIC 94-9), Talk WHPT (102.5 THE BONE), B/EZ WDUV (105.5 THE DOVE) and Classic Hits WXGL (107.3 THE EAGLE) have partnered with METROPOLITAN MINISTRIES to host FEED THE BAY today in TAMPA.

All day today (11/19), CMG's stations will be encouraging listeners to donate food items to METROPOLITAN MINISTRIES' donation location. Listeners can also log onto station sites or apps and donate to METROPOLITAN MINISTRIES. Donations will provide food for a complete THANKSGIVING meal, including a turkey or ham for a family in need.

CMG/TAMPA VP/Market Mgr. KEITH LAWLESS said, "This is the 9th consecutive year that COX MEDIA GROUP TAMPA has been a partner with METROPOLITAN MINISTRIES for the Holidays. We are starting to get back to normal but there is still a tremendous need to feed those in our community."

