iHEARTMEDIA AC WLTW (106.7 LITE FM)/NEW YORK will flip to its annual all-CHRISTMAS format this afternoon (11/19) at 5p (ET).

Morning hosts CUBBY & CHRISTINE will herald the launch of the seasonal format on stage at RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL's CHRISTMAS Spectacular, with the RADIO CITY ROCKETTES on hand. The station will also feature an interview and special performance by MICHAEL BUBLÉ, which can be streamed on the station’s website.

PD CHRIS CONLEY said, “All of us at 106.7 LITE FM are excited to bring our yearly tradition back to Radio City Music Hall. Every year, the CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR starring the RADIO CITY ROCKETTES brings so much joy to our kick-off to CHRISTMAS music, and we’re so happy to be able to bring back holiday cheer.”

