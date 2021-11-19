Wondo (Photo: LRadiCal Photography under Creative Commons)

Former SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES and U.S. men's national soccer team player CIRHS WONDOLOWSKI has joined SIRIUSXM FC as a special analyst for the MLS CUP playoffs.

WONDO will debut on the channel TODAY (11/19) on "COUNTER ATTACK" with fellow MLS alumni TONY MEOLA and BRIAN DUNSETH, followed by co-hosting the show's MLS Playoff Special with DUNSETH on SUNDAY and appearing on shows throughout the playoffs.

