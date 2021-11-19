Holiday Sounds In Charlotte

iHEARTMEDIA Adult Hits WLKO (102.9 THE LAKE)/CHARLOTTE began its all-CHRISTMAS music programming this morning (11/19) at 9a (ET). The station will air the all-holiday format through DECEMBER 26th, when it will return to the Adult Hits format.

iHEARTMEDIA/CHARLOTTE Sr. VP/Programming A.J. said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of CHRISTMAS music on ‘102.9 THE LAKE, CHARLOTTE’S NEW HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS.’ It’s exciting to begin to spread holiday cheer throughout CHARLOTTE and the CAROLINAS with non-stop holiday favorites now through Christmas Day.”

For a complete list of stations airing all-CHRISTMAS music, click here.

« see more Net News