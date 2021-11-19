Added To The Roku Channel Lineup

THE COUNTRY NETWORK (TCN) has launched a linear streaming video channel on ROKU's THE ROKU CHANNEL service, expanding its cable distribution to streaming as well. TCN programming includes music video blocks and music and comedy specials, as well as shows including "TOP 20 COUNTDOWN," "LIVE AT MARGARITAVILLE," and "SUNDAY’S KIND OF COUNTRY."

“Country music has one of the most engaged and passionate fan bases with worldwide appeal,” said DANIEL SCHNEIDER, SVP/Revenue for TCN parent company CINEDIGM. “As part of our portfolio of enthusiast services, the launch of this channel allows us to access a very important demographic that our advertisers are keen to reach.”

