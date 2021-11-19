Awarded Thursday Night

RUBEN BLADES and ROBERTO DELGADO & QRQUESTA won Album of the Year for "SALSWING!" and CAETANO VELOSO and TOM VELOSO took home Record of the Year for "TALVEZ" at the 2021 LATIN GRAMMY AWARDS in LAS VEGAS THURSDAY night (11/18). Song of the Year went to YOTUEL, GENTE DE ZONA, DESCEMER BUENO, MAYKEL OSORBO, and EL FUNKY's “Patria y Vida,” while JULIANA VELÁSQUEZ won Best New Artist.

Get a complete list of winners here.

