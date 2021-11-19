Fouse, Pelizzari

THE COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM in NASHVILLE has promoted ALAINA FOUSE to Dir. Operations & Sustainability and BRET PELIZZARI to Creative Design Dir.

During her nine-year tenure with the museum, FOUSE has served as Sr. Mgr. Operations, Sr. Mgr. Operations & Sustainability and most recently Asst. Dir. Operations & Sustainability. In her new role, she will head daily operational activities including dock operations, housekeeping, event and public programming set-up and employee volunteering. She'll also provide oversight of the museum’s ongoing sustainability efforts to reduce waste and minimize its carbon footprint.

PELIZZARI will oversee the museum’s design team. He previously served as Sr. Designer, Creative Design Mgr. and most recently Sr. Creative Design Mgr. In his seven years with the museum, PELIZZARI has worked on a variety of exhibitions, book designs, educational and marketing initiatives, advertising campaigns, motion graphics and video productions.

