NEEDTOBREATHE

A new documentary available on demand TUESDAY (11/23) chronicles NEEDTOBREATHE's work on new music in a historic house-turned-recording studio during a three-week period at the height of the pandemic. "NEEDTOBREATHE: INTO THE MYSTERY" was directed by CHRIS PHELPS and produced with ELEKTRA RECORDS and FOUNDATIONS MUSIC and will be available via iTUNES/APPLE TV and AMAZON PRIME VIDEO.



"We’re big fans of music documentaries where you get to actually watch the artist creating in the space where the record is made,” said NEEDTOBREATHE in a press release. “Getting to see an idea stretch and grow into a finished song is really inspiring, but we’ve never really let our fans see behind the curtain. Now people will get to pull up a chair and become a part of the process as we create our eighth studio album in an old house in the hills of TENNESSEE.”

