Shoebox Gifts For Kids

NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian WNWC (LIFE 102.5)/MADISON, WI listeners are providing CHRISTMAS for hundreds of kids in DANE COUNTY this year, as they have for the past 21 years, with donations of wrapped shoeboxes filled with toys, mittens, gloves, and hygiene items. The station notes that for many of the children, the shoeboxes are the only gift they receive at CHRISTMAS.



In partnership with W.I.N.R.S. FOR CHRIST and KLEENMARK, kids from single-parent households, and underserved families will receive the gifts, with donations open through DECEMBER 6th at seven drop-off locations.

