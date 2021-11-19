New Category

A new section of the NAB SHOW for 2022 will look at "intelligent content" and the impact of AI, data, and automation on the media and entertainment industry, with exhibits, networking events, and educational programming. AWS, MEDIAKIND, and MICROSOFT will serve as anchors of the section in the LAS VEGAS CONVENTION CENTER's West Hall; other "pillars" of APRIL's revamped annual convention include "Create," "Connect," and "Capitalize."

“Media is becoming more data-driven, and NAB SHOW provides a unique platform to guide our community through this transition,” said NAB EVP/Managing Dir., Global Connections and Events CHRIS BROWN. “This focused destination marks our commitment to expanding the industry’s use of data and creating opportunities for the media industry to lead the future of content.”

“Developing technologies are creating new collaborations, new business prospects and introducing new customers to the industry. The Intelligent Content showcase will serve as the premier venue to discover and engage with these ideas, leaders and products,” said NAB VP/Content Design and Development JONATHAN TOOMEY. “NAB SHOW removes the complexities to fuel dialogue and innovation on data’s value in the content ecosystem.”

« see more Net News