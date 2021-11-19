Santos

iHEARTMEDIA's iHEARTLATINO Pres./CCO ENRIQUE SANTOS was the Radio Broadcast Honoree at last night's MULTICULTURAL MEDIA & CORRESPONDENTS ASSOCIATION Multicultural Media Correspondents Dinner at the NATIONAL PRESS CLUB in WASHINGTON.

The event also honored THE AFRICA CHANNEL owner PAULA MADISON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL anchor HARRIS FAULKNER, and AXIOS Editor-in-Chief SARA KEHAULAN GOO.

« see more Net News