To fill the slot left open by SCOTT SUTHERLAND's promotion to EVP/Regional Media Operations for BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL, BONNEVILLE has promoted VP/Programming RYAN HATCH to SVP/Market Manager for PHOENIX. HATCH has been with BONNEVILLE since 2006, when he joined to launch a Sports format on KTAR-A/PHOENIX; he moved to the SEATTLE cluster in 2010 and back to PHOENIX in 2011.

“I’m humbled, honored and thrilled for the opportunity to lead the most talented team in local media in a city that my family loves and calls home," said HATCH. “I look forward to continuing to serve our dynamic and growing community, our advertisers, team broadcast partners and the audiences of KTAR NEWS, ARIZONA SPORTS, and ESPN PHOENIX.”

“I am incredibly proud and excited to see RYAN in his new role as SVP/Market Manager,” said SUTHERLAND. “I have no doubt that under his leadership BONEVILLE PHOENIX will soar to new heights.”

The cluster includes News-Talk KTAR-F, Sports KMVP (ARIZONA SPORTS 98.7), and Sports KTAR-A (ESPN PHOENIX).

