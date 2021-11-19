CEO Harvey Mason Jr. (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

The US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES passed the $1.75tn social and climate spending bill, which must now go before the SENATE. The BILL includes the HITS ACT, created to help independent artists get back into the studio to create new music.

Currently, individual recording artists and record producers are required to amortize production expenses for tax purposes over the economic life of a sound recording. The HITS ACT would allow artists and producers an election to deduct 100% of their production expenses for records created in the US in the year such expenses are incurred, in the same manner that qualified film and television production expenses are allowed to be expensed. The HITS ACT would allow an individual to fully expense the cost of new studio recordings on their taxes, up to $150,000.

RECORDING ACADEMY CEO HARVEY MASON JR. said, “The passage of the BUILD BACK BETTER ACT in the HOUSE, inclusive of the HITS ACT, is an important step forward for music creators eager to create new recordings and revitalize the music economy following more than a year and a half of uncertainty. We truly thank all who supported this meaningful provision in the HOUSE, and we now urge the SENATE to act quickly to ensure that the HITS ACT becomes law.”

To help advance the bill, supporters are encouraged to contact their lawmakers and ask for their support.

« see more Net News