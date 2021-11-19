Billboard's Greatest Of All Time Holiday Albums & Songs

BILLBOARD has put together their list of the "Greatest of All Time Holiday Albums" and A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS is #1, followed by MICHAEL BUBLE's CHRISTMAS and MARIAH CAREY's MERRY CHRISTMAS. Coming in at #4 is MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER's A FRESH AIRE CHRISTMAS and #5, MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER's CHRISTMAS. Click here for the rest of the list.

They have also released their list of "Greatest of All Time Holiday Songs." Coming in at #1 is MARIAH's "All I Want For Christmas is You" followed by BRENDA LEE's "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree." Coming in at #3 is BOBBY HELM's "Jingle Bell Rock," #4, NAT KING COLE's "The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas To You)," and #5, BURL IVES' "A Holly Jolly Christmas." Click here to see the full list.

ALL ACCESS has provided exclusive coverage of a list of Holiday stations across the country so you can hear your favorite songs. Click here to find your favorite.

