Apple Music 'Carols Covered' 2021

Apple Music’s has released it's second annual "Carols Covered" holiday covers playlist with 15 songs. An additional 10 artists from around the world will be added in the following weeks. The release is 25 exclusive covers only on APPLE MUSIC for 90 days and all available in Spatial Audio.

Artists with covers on this exclusive release include ARI LENNOX, EDEN PRINCE X KAREN HARDING, ESLABON ARMANDO, GABBY BARRETT, GRIFF, IDK, JAY WHEELER, JOY OLADOKUN, KAREN HARDING, SHENSEEA, SOFI TUKKER, TAI VERDES, TATE MCRAE, TASHA COBBS LEONARD, TAUREN WELLS, WOLF ALICE, and international artists ANGUS & JULIA STONE, BARBARA PRAVI, DANNA PAOLA, DERMOT KENNEDY, ESTHER GRAF, JP SAXE, OMAH LAY, TIA RAY, URAKAMI SOUKI, and ZIVERT F. LYRIQ.

Check out the full collection here.

