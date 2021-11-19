NASHVILLE-based MADDJETT MANAGEMENT has hired DAN WISE as Brand Mgr. and LINDSEY SPEYER as Exec. Asst. In addition, current employee KIMBERLY HOPKINS has been promoted to Day-to-Day Mgr.

WISE brings over 20 years of music industry experience, including eight years in artist management across multiple genres including Pop, Rock, Hip Hop, Reggae, Country and Christian. SPEYER graduated from AUBURN UNIVERSITY in 2019 after numerous internships. She worked with BMI on the works registration team from 2020-2021 before making the jump to personal assistant this past summer. HOPKINS got her start as an Exec. Asst. at WME from 2016-2019 before joining MADDJETT in 2019 as an assistant.

“We are so excited to add DAN WISE and LINDSEY SPEYER to our team, and to give a well-deserved promotion to KIMBERLY HOPKINS,” said MADDJETT Founder/CEO LEIGH HOLT. “Each of them has unique skills and are dedicated to the success of our artists' vision. DAN brings a wealth of experience in artist management and sponsor development; and LINDSEY has great understanding of the area of administration and collaboration. KIMBERLY is the glue that holds our artists together, navigating their daily schedules and movements, earning her the title of Day-to- Day Manager. We have a team-based management approach at MADDJETT, and I could not be more proud of the team we have built.”

