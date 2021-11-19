Frazell (Photo: Tarrant County Jail)

Former LKCM MEDIA GROUP Country KFWR (95.9 THE RANCH)/DALLAS-FORT WORTH morning show host JUSTIN FRAZELL was indicted this week on an aggravated sexual assault charge, according to reports in THE DALLAS MORNING NEWS and FORT-WORTH STAR TELEGRAM. The indictment came from a TARRANT COUNTY (TX) grand jury on TUESDAY (11/16), stemming from an alleged incident at a NEW YEAR'S EVE party in FRAZELL's home, after which a teenage girl accused him of sexual assault.

He was arrested in MARCH and freed on bond, and the station cut ties with him (NET NEWS 3/30). A trial is pending in the case,

Citing the arrest warrant affidavit from MARCH, THE DALLAS MORNING NEWS REPORTS that the teenager told police told police that she was alone in a bedroom when FRAZELL came in, gave her an alcoholic drink and said, “This is between us. Don’t say I never do anything for you." After she fell asleep, FRAZELL pulled the blanket off the bed, pulled off some of her clothes and performed sex acts on her. He stopped when he heard a child in a nearby bathroom, then told the child he was just checking on the girl. "A warrant was later issued after investigators interviewed witnesses and received hospital exam results that showed male DNA evidence was collected on the teen," the newspaper reports.

FRAZELL faces additional charges after being accused in APRIL of a second alleged sexual assault involving an adult woman (NET NEWS 4/28).

