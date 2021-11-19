Ramsey

NASHVILLE-based PLAY IT AGAIN MUSIC GROUP (PIA MUSIC GROUP) has promoted ALYSSA RAMSEY to Project Mgr./Artist Development. In other company news, CEO RYAN DOKKE recently departed.

In her new role, RAMSEY will oversee campaigns for artists DYLAN MARLOWE and WALKER MONTGOMERY, and report to company founder DALLAS DAVIDSON, who said, “ALYSSA’s passion for serving artists and their music will serve her well in this new role.” She joined the company last year as Creative Asst. after a stint as Sponsorship and Marketing Asst. at RODEO AUSTIN.

Prior to joining PIA in 2020 (NET NEWS 6/16/20), DOKKE was SVP/GM at CURB/WORD ENTERTAINMENT, and CURB RECORDS’ VP/Promotion for four years before that. He tells ALL ACCESS, “Not exactly sure what’s next. It will be exciting though. Always learning. Always growing. Picking up experience along the way and having fun!” Reach him here.

PLAY IT AGAIN MUSIC GROUP includes PIA PUBLISHING, label/publishing/artist management division PIA ENTERTAINMENT and the recently launched publishing company DOUBLE DOWN MUSIC.

