Sold

DEPORTES Y MUSICA COMUNICACIONES LLC is selling Regional Mexican KQMX (QUE BUENA 105.7 FM)/LOST HILLS-BAKERSFIELD, CA to THE DE ALBA FAMILY TRUST OF 2000 for $420,000 ($105,000 deposit, the rest in a promissory note).

In other filings with the FCC, GIVING HOPE 2U, LLC is selling Hot AC WMTA-A-W297CC (STAR 107.3)/CENTRAL CITY, KY to CUSTOM VOICE MEDIA for $200,000 plus an LMA that took effect OCTOBER 1st.

SCOTT CONRAD FORMBY is selling his 35% interest in KPAN BROADCASTERS, licensee of Country KPAN-A and Country KPAN-F/HEREFORD, TX, to LISA FORMBY, widow of LARRY CLINTON "CHIP" FORMBY, and her sons JONATHAN and LANE FORMBY, for $170,000, giving LISA FORMBY 65% of the partnership.

GROVE CITY COLLEGE has requested an extension of its Silent STA for WSAJ-F/GROVE CITY, PA while it replaces its antenna.

STAs were granted to UNIVISION RADIO STATIONS GROUP, INC. (KOND/HANFORD, CA, reduced power from alternate site due to fire damage at licensed site) and EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION (WKRT/RICHMOND, IN, correcting coordinates and site elevation).

And AMIGO MULTIMEDIA, INC. has closed on the sale of Spanish News-Talk KNUV-A/TOLLESON-PHOENIX, AZ to LA PROMIZE COMPANY LLC for $500,000.

