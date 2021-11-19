Christmas Music For All Genres

ACCURADIO is giving listeners more than a dozen channels of CHRISTMAS music, covering almost every genre, theme and mood. The CHICAGO-based company, an app and internet-based network, offers 1,100 customizable radio channels, all free.

The main channel, "Holidays Radio," features hundreds of songs, from FRANK SINATRA to MARIAH CAREY and THE BEACH BOYS to JOSH GROBAN. But CHRISTMAS at ACCURADIO goes much deeper and wider. Channels include: "Christmas Standards," "Holiday Pop," "Smooth Christmas," "Smooth Hanukkah," "Jazzy Christmas Party," "Swingin’ Little Christmas" (crooners and horn sections), "Reggae Christmas," "Indie Rock Christmas," "Gospel Christmas" and more.

ACCURADIO is adding a station a day. Last year, it created a total of 81 holiday music stations. There are Fifty/Fifty stations (half Country, half Standards), decade-focused stations ('60s, '70s etc) and several one-song stations devoted exclusively to different versions of a particular standard. Click here to see the growing list of stations.

« see more Net News