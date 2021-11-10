Ends 'Two Minute Promise'

Audacy has ended its "Two Minute Promise" across most of its Alternative stations just over 14 months after instituting the strategy. The promise limited spot breaks to no more than two minutes as part of what the company called a commitment to putting the listener first. It coincided with major changes at both its Alternative and Country stations that included numerous layoffs and expanded use of in-house produced national and voice-tracked content.

ALL ACCESS has learned that AUDACY ended the “Two-Minute Promise” across its Alternative portfolio on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 15th. Instead of four 2-minute stop-sets an hour, the stations now distribute commercials across two breaks an hour, each lasting about 4-5 minutes. It's reported, the decision was made due to higher spot inventory demand.

The "Two Minute Promise" reportedly will continue on KNDD (107.7 THE END)/SEATTLE where the concept first originated in 2014.

