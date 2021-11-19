TuneIn Deal

TUNEIN is handling the live audio streaming portion of C-SPAN's C-SPAN NOW app under a new partnership. The deal with C-SPAN makes four news-oriented apps using TUNEIN for audio streaming, including the CNN, MSNBC, and CNBC apps.

“C-SPAN serves a valuable role in bringing an unvarnished look at government proceedings to the general public. TUNEIN is excited to be partnering with C-SPAN to provide live and on-demand access to C-SPAN NOW users via our live radio streaming technology,” said TUNEIN CEO RICHARD STERN. “All around the world, TUNEIN is helping broadcasters and content creators bring their content to new audiences through digital distribution. This unique partnership showcases how TUNEIN can both serve as a platform and value-add for media companies.”

“C-SPAN NOW was designed from the ground up to bring C-SPAN's mission -- delivering an unfiltered, high-quality viewing and listening experience of our government's proceedings -- to another digital platform and to new audiences,” said C-SPAN VP/Digital Media RICHARD WEINSTEIN. “From day one, TUNEIN has helped C-SPAN bring compelling American political news to a new generation of digital listeners.”

