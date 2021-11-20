Tasty Southern Food

Beginning in early 2022, the MGM GRAND/LAS VEGAS will become the home of NELLIE’s SOUTHERN KITCHEN’s second location, a dining experience pioneered by the JONAS FAMILY and headed up by DENISE and KEVIN JONAS, SR., their sons KEVIN II, JOE and NICK (the JONAS BROTHERS) and FRANKLIN – in partnership with TLI BEDROCK LLC, a NEW YORK CITY-based investment firm.

Located in THE DISTRICT opposite the MGM GRAND GARDEN ARENA, the 11,000-square-foot-restaurant will pay homage to KEVIN, SR.’s grandmother, NELLIE, who lived in BELMONT, NC, the site of the original NELLIES’s SOUTHERN KITCHEN, until she passed in 2011.

KEVIN, SR. remarked, "To open a restaurant in the heart of the iconic LAS VEGAS STRIP is thrilling, and I know my GRANDMA NELLIE would be truly amazed seeing her name in lights. Our family loves LAS VEGAS. We have spent significant time in the city and are proud to invite everyone to pull up a seat and enjoy our family's hospitality and treasured family recipes."

DENISE JONAS said, “One of our greatest joys in life is sharing a meal with those we love. There is always room for guests in our home and around our table. GRANDMA NELLIE was the perfect example of showing this kind of comfort to people!”

KEVIN JONAS II said, “Our dad’s passion for family, food, and music shines through at NELLIE’s. It’s a beautiful tribute to our great-grandmother’s legacy, and we know LAS VEGAS will love it as much as we do.”

JOE JONAS added, “We have incredible memories performing at MGM GRAND GARDEN ARENA, so to have NELLIE’s next to it is surreal. LAS VEGAS has always had a special place in our hearts, and now our connection to the city and its community will be stronger than ever.”

NICK JONAS noted, “My great-grandmother was happiest when surrounded by people having a great time. That’s what NELLIE’s is all about – amazing food, vibes, and music. We love LAS VEGAS and can’t wait for my DAD to be able to introduce NELLIE’s and this piece of our family history to the WEST COAST.”

(L-R), Kevin Jonas, Sr.; Phil Guerini (Jonas Group Entertainment); Teresa Miles Walsh (Access Media Advisory); Kevin Jonas II; Andrew Siegel (TLI Bedrock LLC); Nick Jonas; Mike Neubecker (MGM Grand); Joe Jonas; Olivia Somerlyn (Oly Studio); George Kreis (Jonas Group Holdings, LLC); Cliff Atkinson (WE Advisory Group)

