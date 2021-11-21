iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KGB-A (AM 760)/SAN DIEGO helped raise $1,455,471 for the WARRIOR FOUNDATION FREEDOM STATION in the station's annual 12-hour "Give-a-Thon" broadcast. The funds help the organization to reunite injured service members with their families during the holidays. AM 760 was aided by promotion on sister News-Talk KOGO-A in the effort, and syndicated morning show ARMSTRONG & GETTY also participated in the fundraiser.

“We are forever grateful to our wonderful media partners and donors for giving back to our nation’s service members during this special time of year,” said WARRIOR FOUNDATION FREEDOM STATION CEO SANDY LEHMKUHLER. “The 2021 Give-A-Thon brought in over $1,455,471 and it would not have been possible without the generosity of AM 760, ARMSTRONG & GETTY, and NEWS RADIO KOGO 600. By shining a spotlight on our warriors, and their brave struggles with the visible and invisible wounds of war, they rallied the support of thousands of people to fly our heroes home for the holidays. It’s a gift our troops will remember forever.”

“We are honored at 760 AM, NEWS RADIO 600 KOGO and our entire iHEARTMEDIA SAN DIEGO team to have participated in the WARRIOR FOUNDATION FREEDOM STATION Give-A-Thon which supports our deserving military men and women,” said iHEARTMEDIA Pres./Market Mgr. MELISSA FORREST. “It is amazing to see this level of generosity. This is a true testament to our SAN DIEGO listeners and the power and reach of ARMSTRONG & GETTY. Thank you to everyone who made this year’s Give-A-Thon a huge success!”

« see more Net News